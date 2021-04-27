Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 127,059 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,150,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,059 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $522,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.79. The stock had a trading volume of 232,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.90 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

