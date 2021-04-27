Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 277,069 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,069 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Starbucks worth $187,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.77. 357,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 150.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

