Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,304,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,945 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $141,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2,173.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after acquiring an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in General Mills by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,582. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

