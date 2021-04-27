Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 31,908 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,908 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of S&P Global worth $205,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $389.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.