Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,828 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of Lululemon Athletica worth $159,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 288,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.41. 33,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,184. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $213.97 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

