Rockland Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 19,338 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.69 and a beta of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

