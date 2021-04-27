Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

IFF opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

