Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in General Dynamics by 17.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $84,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 124.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

GD stock opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $188.45. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

