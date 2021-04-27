Rockland Trust Co. Has $392,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 36,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 87,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 212,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.