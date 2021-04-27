Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,963,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 138.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

