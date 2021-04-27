Rogers (ROG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Rogers to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.28 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $206.13.

ROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

