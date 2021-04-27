Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases Shares of 3,979 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

