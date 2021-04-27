Roth Capital Trims LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Target Price to $11.00

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LYTS opened at $8.78 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $232.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 433,102 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,623 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.