Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.18.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.