RPC (RES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,606,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

