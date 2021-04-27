Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $862.74 million, a PE ratio of -66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,916,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.