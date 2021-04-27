RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Declares Dividend of $1.91

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.9081 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RWEOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

