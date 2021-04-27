Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 444,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,831. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

