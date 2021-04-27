Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

