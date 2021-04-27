Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAIA opened at $237.81 on Tuesday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $247.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.36.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

