salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $278,273.56 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

