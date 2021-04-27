SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Tops $36.02 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $36.02 million and $236,054.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.00784901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.29 or 0.08089057 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

