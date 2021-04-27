Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.73 and its 200-day moving average is $314.92.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.