Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.73 and its 200-day moving average is $314.92.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

