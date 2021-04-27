Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €93.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.33 ($114.51).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN opened at €85.38 ($100.45) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.