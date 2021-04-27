Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNY stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

