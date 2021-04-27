SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.53 ($153.57).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €118.52 ($139.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €108.32 and a 200 day moving average of €106.71.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

