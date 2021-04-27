SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.33.
SAP opened at $143.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SAP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
