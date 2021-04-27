SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at $143.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. SAP’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SAP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.