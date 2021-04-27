Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Head to Head Analysis

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domo and Sapiens International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $173.40 million 12.05 -$125.66 million ($4.57) -14.67 Sapiens International $325.67 million 5.45 $26.25 million $0.75 43.32

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -47.56% N/A -47.31% Sapiens International 8.78% 19.32% 9.12%

Risk and Volatility

Domo has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Domo and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sapiens International 0 2 5 0 2.71

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $83.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.05%. Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Domo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for insurance customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals; Sapiens Intelligence, an analytics platform; Sapiens IntelligencePro, a comprehensive BI solution with pre-configured reports, dashboards, and scorecards; and Sapiens Advanced Analytics, which uses AI and Machine Learning to generate actionable insights based on different models across the insurance value chain. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

