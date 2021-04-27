SAP’s (SAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.33.
NYSE:SAP opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. The company has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
