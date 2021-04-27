SAP’s (SAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. The company has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

