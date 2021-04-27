Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SVRA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.06.

SVRA opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Insiders acquired a total of 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

