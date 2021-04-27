Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

