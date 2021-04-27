SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.16 and a 200-day moving average of $278.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.08.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

