SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.76. 8,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,210. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,969.94 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.95.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.