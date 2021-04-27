Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.62

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €121.62 ($143.08) and traded as high as €138.22 ($162.61). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €137.24 ($161.46), with a volume of 681,235 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.62.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

