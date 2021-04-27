Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 14,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

