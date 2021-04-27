Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,479. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97.

