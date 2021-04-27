Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

