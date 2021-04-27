S&CO Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,836 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,818 shares of company stock worth $1,071,995 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.