S&CO Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. 3,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,333. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

