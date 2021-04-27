S&CO Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,835. The company has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.31 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

