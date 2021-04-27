S&CO Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,584. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $157.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.