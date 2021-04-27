Scotiabank Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$41.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.20.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.18. 71,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.27.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

