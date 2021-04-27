Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.08. 24,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,872. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,640.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 210,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Freshpet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.