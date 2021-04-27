Seagate Technology’s (STX) Sell Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their sell rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $58.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of STX stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

