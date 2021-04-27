Sealed Air (SEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.