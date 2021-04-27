Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $154.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

