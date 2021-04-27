SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

