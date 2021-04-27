SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE SEAS opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

