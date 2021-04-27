Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.99. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE:SRE opened at $136.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

