Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $145.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after buying an additional 151,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $136.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

